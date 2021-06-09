UBA: Current liquidity levels don’t support a drop in interest rates The Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA, Bankole Odusanya says current market liquidity levels ans the negative real rate of returns do not support a fall interest rates for now. Bankole joins CNBC Africa to discuss those trends that could impact rates going forward.

