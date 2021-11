Share

UBA expects CRR debits on improved system liquidity

With investors adjusting their portfolios towards securities with attractive yields, traders at UBA say they expect some mop-up activities by the Central Bank of Nigeria through CRR debits this week. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week wrap of activities in the fixed income market.

Wed, 03 Nov 2021 14:31:21 GMT