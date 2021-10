Share

UBA: Fixed income markets to moderate amid possible rates hike

Traders at UBA say they expect rates to moderate in the T-Bills and Bond space, due to low supply of securities in the market. This is will also be impacted by the possible spike in rates caused by funding for the proposed 16 trillion-naira 2022 budget. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities at the fixed income and FX markets.

Wed, 27 Oct 2021 14:26:27 GMT