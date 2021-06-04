UBA: Investor’s demand focused on short-term liquidity funding needs Investor demand remains focused on their short-term liquidity funding needs, according to traders at UBA who also observed an improved activity in Nigeria’s bond space with Pension Funds Administrators being the dominant participants on Thursday. Ifeoma Onyejekwe a fixed income trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa to review trading activity this week.

