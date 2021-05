Traders at UBA say they expect investors to place unmet bids from last week’s Primary Market Auction. They also expect an OMO auction on Thursday following the payment of 30 billion naira OMO maturities on Tuesday. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, a Fixed Income trader at UBA joins me to review the trading week so far.

PUBLISHED: Wed, 05 May 2021 17:16:38 GMT