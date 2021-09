Share

UBA: Investors to take advantage of dwindling yields in T-bills market

Traders at UBA say they expect investors to take advantage of attractive instruments at the treasury bills market amid dwindling yields as the market is set to receive 156.7 billion naira from OMO maturities this week. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap up of the markets.

Mon, 20 Sep 2021 14:24:26 GMT