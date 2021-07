Share

UBA: Market to remain choppy in the interim

Traders at UBA say they expect the market to remain choppy in the interim as banks continue to prioritize reducing their interbank funding by selling mostly OMO bills and CBN special Bills to cover their funding obligations. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 14 Jul 2021 17:55:22 GMT