UBA: NTB auction to push T-bills rates up

Today’s NTB Primary auction by the Debt Management Office is expected to push rates further up. That's according to traders at UBA who add that they expect investors to remain on the sidelines ahead of the anticipated OMO and Nigerian Treasury Bills maturities. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head Bonds Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 15 Sep 2021 14:25:24 GMT