UBA: PMA results & MPC stance could signal start of T-bill yields slowdown

Traders at UBA say the recent treasury bills auction results and the CBN's hold position on its monetary policy parameters could signal the beginning of a slowdown in the upward yield expectations for treasury bills. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 30 Jul 2021 14:48:59 GMT