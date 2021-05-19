UBA: Tight liquidity continues to squeeze banks out of holding positions

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office offered 150 billion naira at its bond auction today. Traders at UBA says it observed sellers mostly at the short to mid-dated papers as tight system liquidity continues to squeeze banks out of holding positions at the auction. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
PUBLISHED: Wed, 19 May 2021 14:26:22 GMT
