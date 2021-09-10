Share

UBA: Trading mute as CRR debit dampens liquidity

It’s a quiet trading day at the fixed income market today as the Central Bank of Nigeria carried out its usual CRR debit which has dampened available liquidity at the markets. Traders at UBA say they expect trading activities at the start of next week to resume calmly ahead of the 38 billion naira OMO maturities payment slated for Tuesday. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities at the fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 10 Sep 2021 14:33:10 GMT