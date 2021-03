Uganda Airlines embarks on ambitious expansion drive

As airlines across the continent count their losses, Uganda Airlines is dusting off plans for possible commencement of services to London and Dubai in May, after securing landing slots at the two destinations. CNBC Africa spoke Economic Analyst, Charles Bwogi on the airline’s expansion drive and the impact the pandemic had.

