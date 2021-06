Share Uganda tightens measures amid rise in COVID-19 cases On Friday, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, enforced new COVID-19 measures that include a strict lockdown and curfew measures amidst an increase in COVID-19 related deaths in the country. Emmanuel Ainebyona, Senior Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health, joins CNBC Africa for more. Mon Jun 21 2021 | 2:48:58 PM

