Ugandan market watch: BoU looks to raise $66.9mn at this week’s T-Bill auction

Bank of Uganda is scheduled to hold this week’s T-Bill auction on tomorrow February 24 and is expected to raise a total of $66.89millon. Moreover, last week, the secondary market activity declined by 49.11 per cent generating $78.08 million in turnover with activity dominated by the medium-term notes contributing 44.34 per cent of turnover. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst at Crested Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 23 2021 | 10:11:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)