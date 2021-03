UK-Kenya trade deal hits roadblock

The Kenya-UK trade deal continues to face resistance from multiple players. The latest resistance comes from Kenyan farmers who have sued the state to stop the deal, questioning the country’s benefits under the deal. Economic Analyst, Aly-Khan Satchu joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 03 2021 | 10:03:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)