UK’s CDC Group teams up with Absa to support SME lending in Africa

UK development finance institution, CDC Group has given Absa a $50 million risk sharing facility to to support lending to SME's and households in Africa. This commitment will increase Absa's capacity to offer financing solutions to across Sub-Saharan Africa through microfinance and non-bank financial institutions. Kenneth Makenna, Head: Non Bank Financial Institutions Africa ex SA, Absa joins CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters for more.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:32:59 GMT

