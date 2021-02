UN: How to reduce food insecurity in Africa

Low levels of investments in the agricultural sector is one of the issues hampering efforts to fight against hunger in Africa. On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about disruptions which have exacerbated food insecurity on the continent. CNBC Africa spoke to Chris Hegadorn, Secretary at the UN Committee on World Food Security.

