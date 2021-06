Share UNCTAD: FDI flows to Africa decline by 16% in 2020 FDI flows to Africa fell by 16 per cent to $40 billion in 2020, levels last seen 15 years ago. Tue, 22 Jun 2021 09:59:20 GMT

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.