Share UNCTAD: FDI to West Africa fell 18% to $9.8bn in 2020 Foreign Direct Investment to West Africa fell by 18 per cent to $9.8 billion in 2020. That’s according to a new report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the report is Steve Osho, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners. Mon Jun 21 2021 | 12:25:47 PM

