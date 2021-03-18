Understanding President Magufuli’s relations with the East African Community

The East African Community Flag will be flown at half-mast as the region mourns the passing on of Tanzania’s President, John Pombe Magufuli. While announcing a 7-day mourning period in Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta referred to his counterpart as a champion of Pan-Africanism, while Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni eulogized him as a pragmatic leader who worked for the economic empowerment of East Africans. What was President Magufuli’s relationship with the East African Community? Journalist, Allan Ssenyonga joins CNBC Africa for more.