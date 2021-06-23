Understanding the economics of COVID-19 vaccination in Africa

Africa’s existing vaccine market, estimated at $1.3 billion, is expected to reach a value of up to $2.35 billion by 2030, supported by population growth, expanded vaccination and new products being required. Nonetheless, the African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative estimates that the continent can currently produce less than one per cent of its vaccine needs. JP Fabri, Founding Partner, Seed Consultancy joins CNBC Africa for more.
