UNECA’s Mama Keita on Africa’s road to industrialization

African finance ministers are meeting this week to discuss the state of industrialization and diversification. Historically, industrialization has been associated with job creation, poverty reduction and rapid growth in countries that are on development path. Africa has recently embarked on that path. Dr. Mama Keita from UNECA joins CNBC Africa to highlight what it will take to achieve it.

Fri Mar 19 2021 | 08:12:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)