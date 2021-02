UNICEF gives update on new Ebola outbreak in Guinea

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund says it is working closely with health authorities in Guinea to provide technical and logistical support to urgently respond to the new Ebola outbreak. So far, five people have died since the government of Guinea declared a new outbreak of the virus on Sunday. Pierre Ngom, UNICEF Representative for Guinea joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 11:51:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)