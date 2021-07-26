UNICEF takes on Nigeria’s jobs & education challenge with GenU initiative
A United Nations backed platform aims to reach 20 million Nigerian youths in 10 years with opportunities that range from education, employment and entrepreneurship. Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative for Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
