Unlocking Africa’s Dynamic Possibilities through the AfCFTA

The Africa Continental Free Trade Area is the world’s largest free trade area since the formation of the World Trade Organization. Yet, with Intra-Africa trade and commerce currently below 18 per cent, it is the lowest across the world’s geographic blocs. Join CNBC Africa as a panel of experts and policy leaders find out how the full potential of the AfCFTA can be realised to boost intra-African trade by a potential 52.3 per cent lifting and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty.

PUBLISHED: Fri, 28 May 2021 15:49:14 GMT