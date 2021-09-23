Share

Unlocking Digital Capabilities for African Women Entrepreneurs in the Age of Access

Female entrepreneurs and small business owners in Africa face numerous challenges such as Covid-19, lack of access to financial services and expanding digital divide. How can this gap be narrowed? Join CNBC Africa as a panel of women leaders discuss the way forward for women entrepreneurs to achieve full financial inclusion against a backdrop of African realities and challenges. Unlocking Digital Capabilities for African Women Entrepreneurs in the Age of Access.
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 16:20:42 GMT
