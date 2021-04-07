Unpacking economic development initiatives in the Gauteng Province

Over the past 12 months, humanity has been faced with a once in century pandemic. The economic impact of COVID-19 on livelihoods and economies has been huge. How do we turn this around? We look specifically of the economic impact the pandemic has had on Gauteng, and what the province is doing to mitigate the negative effects and drive economic growth. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters speaks to Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development and Mosa Tshabalala, Group Chief Executive of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency.

PUBLISHED: Wed, 07 Apr 2021 17:41:41 GMT