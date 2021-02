Unpacking Nigeria’s new debt management strategy

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council has approved Nigeria’s new Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy which will cover the years from 2020 to 2023 and will see a larger portion of new borrowing come from domestic sources. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the implications of this new strategy is Egie Akpata, Director of UCML Capital.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 14:02:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)