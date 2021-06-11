Unpacking President Kenyatta’s legacy budget

The 2021/22 financial year budget comes during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s final year in office. Kenya’s Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, has had to find a balance between the president’s capital-intensive legacy projects and facilitating recovery of a battered economy from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics joins CNBC Africa for more.
