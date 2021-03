Unpacking SA’s energy plans & the role of banks

South Africa’s economy has not been able to realise its full economic potential, largely due to power supply challenges caused by Eskom. To improve the situation, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe announced the winning projects for emergency power procurement. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this means is Daniel Zinman, Head of Power & Infrastructure Sector Solutions at RMB & Amith Singh, Head of Energy Finance at Nedbank.

Fri Mar 19 2021 | 16:08:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)