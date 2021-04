In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda we look at the Start up ecosystem of Rwanda. Start-ups may be small companies, but they can play a significant role in economic growth. They not only create jobs; but contribute to economic dynamism by spurring innovation and injecting competition. From policy evolution to the biggest challenges and opportunities, we explore the start-up wave of wealth creation.

PUBLISHED: Wed, 07 Apr 2021 08:39:29 GMT