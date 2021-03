Unpacking Uganda’s national export strategy

In Uganda, exports increased to $416.86 million in December 2020 from $383.05 million in November 2020. Moreover, gold massively outperformed other exports with cumulative earnings hitting $1.7 billion for the period between December 2019 and November 2020. Elly Twineyo, Executive Director of Uganda Export Promotion Board joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 02 2021 | 15:12:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)