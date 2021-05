Unrelenting bearish run at Nigeria’s equities market



The bearish run at Nigeria’s equities market appears unrelenting, extending year to day loss of the All-share index to over 5.5 per cent. For more on what we can expect next week, CNBC Africa spoke to the Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex, Dare Fajimolu for more. PUBLISHED: Fri, 28 May 2021 14:29:22 GMT

