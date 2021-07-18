Sport

Olympics-South Africa soccer team report three COVID-19 cases

PUBLISHED: Sun, 18 Jul 2021 15:05:30 GMT
Reuters
TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) – South Africa have confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases in their soccer squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, including players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

Video Analyst Mario Masha also tested positive on arrival in Tokyo as the team prepares to face hosts Japan on Thursday.

“We have three positive cases of COVID-19 in the camp here, two players and an official,” team manager Mxolisi Sibam said in a media release from the South African Football Association on Sunday.

“There is daily screening….Masha and Monyane reported high temperatures and positive saliva tests, and were then taken to do the nasal test…and they unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. Mahlatsi is the latest player to go through the same process.”

He said as a result, the team has been quarantined until cleared to train, waiting for results from tests earlier on Sunday.

“This unfortunate situation has made us miss our first intensive training session last night.”

Mexico and France are also in South Africa’s first round group. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by David Dolan, Kirsten Donovan)