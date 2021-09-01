Share

Uplifting Women Through Partnership

In July, President Ramaphosa joined the UN Women in a dialogue that focused on the commitments that came from the Women’s Conference in Beijing -more than 20 years ago. Commitments was made at the conference around procurement, financial inclusion and structure policies around GBV. To achieve this commitment requires the support of corporate South Africa. This panel of experts discusses principles, driven under the umbrella of UN Women, that focuses on Uplifting Women through partnerships.

Wed, 01 Sep 2021 11:45:42 GMT