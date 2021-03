Vetiva: How COVID-19 has impacted Nigeria’s key cement makers

When the year 2020 comes to mind, you think of Covid-19, lockdowns and remote work. For Nigerian cement makers, how do these events translate on the bottom-line? Onyeka Ijeoma, Analyst at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 25 2021 | 14:28:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)