Visa’s Andrew Torre on the state of digital payments in Africa

Though there has been significant growth in digital payments on the continent, cash is still king in many African countries. So, what are the opportunities and challenges facing digital payments? CNBC Africa spoke to Visa’s Regional President for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Andrew Torre, for more.

Thu Mar 11 2021 | 10:49:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)