Visa’s COVID-19 Impact Tracker: Insight into Financial Services

With a global disparity in financial access, with almost a quarter of the world’s population not having access to formal financial services, Focus on Inclusion, looks at research findings of Visa on the impact Covid-19 had on financial services in sub-Saharan Africa, and changes in consumer behaviour, support of women entrepreneurs, and more.

Wed, 15 Dec 2021 10:57:32 GMT