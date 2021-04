Technology companies Volaris and Huge are squaring up for Adapt IT. Adapt IT’s share price advanced by more than a third on this morning, after the company received an all-cash offer from Canadian software company Volaris. This, about a month after the Huge group made an unsolicited offer to acquire Adapt IT. Adapt IT CEO, Sbu Shabalala joins CNBC Africa for more.

PUBLISHED: Thu, 08 Apr 2021 15:50:47 GMT