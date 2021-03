Volkswagen mobility in electric fleet drive

German car manufacturer Volkswagen set up an assembling plant in Kigali two years ago with an aim to roll out a fleet of e-cars and a new mobility solution, how have these ambitions fared so far? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Volkswagen’s mobility solutions in Rwanda, Serge Kamuhinda for more.

Tue Mar 30 2021 | 15:13:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)