Vote counting begins in Niger runoff elections

Vote counting has begun in Niger following a presidential run-off that could bring about the first democratic transition of power in the West African nation. Supporters of both candidates; Mohamed Bazoum, who is the preferred choice of the outgoing president and former president Mahamane Ousmane went to the polls on Sunday to cast their ballot. Achike Chude, Political Affairs Commentator joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 11:36:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)