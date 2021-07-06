Share

WazirX: How this 36-year-old coder built India’s biggest crypto trading platform | CNBC Make It

WazirX, India's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has surged in popularity during the pandemic as retail investors have piled into digital currencies. CNBC Make It's Karen Gilchrist speaks to co-founder and CEO Nischal Shetty about how his company was initially inspired by a rebellion against big tech.

Tue, 06 Jul 2021 11:00:19 GMT