WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan shilling seen softening, other African currencies stable

Kenyan shilling banknotes and coins sit arranged at a market stall in Mombasa, Kenya, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The countrys Treasury has already cut this years growth target to 5 percent from 5.9 percent as the protracted election furor damped investment and a drought curbed farm output. Photographer: Luis Tato/Bloomberg via Getty Images NAIROBI, July 15 (Reuters) – Kenya’s currency is likely to come under pressure against the U.S. dollar next week while Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia’s units hold steady.

KENYA The Kenyan shilling is expected to come under pressure in the coming week as demand for dollars increases in the market. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.05/108.25, compared with last Thursday’s close 107.85/108.05. “I expect the demand (for dollars) to go up in the next week,” said a trader at one of the commercial banks.

NIGERIA Nigeria’s naira is seen unchanged on the official and parallel markets next week due to a forthcoming bank holiday and thin liquidity, traders said. The currency was quoted at 411 naira on the spot market on Thursday, to stay within a range of between 407 naira and 412 naira it has traded at since last month. It remained unchanged on the black market at the more than 3-1/2-year low of 505 naira hit last week on the informal market.

TANZANIA Tanzania’s shilling is expected to hold steady as dollar inflows from daily corporate operations and retail companies match demand. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,314/2,324 against the dollar, unchanged from last Thursday’s close. “We expect the demand and inflows to come from the daily operations of corporates and retail businesses,” a trader at one commercial bank in Dar es Salaam said.

UGANDA The Ugandan shilling is expected to be stable, with inflows from exporters of commodities like coffee helping absorb appetite from merchandise importers. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,545/3,555, compared with last Thursday’s close of 3,550/3,560. “We have healthy inflows from commodities like coffee, they will mop up any importer demand coming through,” said a trader at one commercial bank, who expected it to trade in the 3,540-3,560 range in the next week.

