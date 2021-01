WEF: Here’s what’s on the agenda at #Davos2021

This week, the World Economic Forum brings together world leaders to address challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a crucial year to rebuild, and this meeting will focus on creating impact and shaping the policies and partnerships needed in 2021. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Lee Howell, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum.

Mon Jan 25 2021 | 21:59:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)