West Africa

West Africa bloc to hold extraordinary summit on Guinea -staff memo

PUBLISHED: Tue, 07 Sep 2021 08:30:14 GMT
Camillus Eboh
Reuters
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari attends the fifty-sixth ordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States in Abuja on December 21, 2019. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP) (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

ABUJA, Sept 6 (Reuters) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on Guinea on Thursday, according to a staff memo shared with Reuters.

Special forces soldiers ousted long-serving President Alpha Conde and dissolved his cabinet on Sunday, prompting ECOWAS to demand a return to constitutional order and threaten to impose sanctions.

An ECOWAS spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment late on Monday.

(Reporting By Camillus Eboh in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by David Gregorio)

Story developing…

