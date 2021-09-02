Share

What a future without oil looks like for the Gulf countries | CNBC Explains

Once a region seeing vast flows of wealth due to natural petroleum resources, the market slowdown and plunging oil prices have placed the Gulf Cooperation Council in a position of economic uncertainty. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar is joined by Hadley Gamble to discuss the GCC’s challenges, from economic diversification to their internal disagreements. Contents: 00:00 - Intro 01:20 - Why was GCC set up in the first place? 01:50 - Arab Spring 2011 03:16 - Key oil events 05:23 - Economic diversification in the Gulf countries 06:26 - Saudi Vision 2030 07:11 - Education in Gulf countries 08:11 - UAE's priority towards green hydrogen 08:38 - The road ahead for GCC ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Thu, 02 Sep 2021 11:00:13 GMT