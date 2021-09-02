What a future without oil looks like for the Gulf countries | CNBC Explains
Once a region seeing vast flows of wealth due to natural petroleum resources, the market slowdown and plunging oil prices have placed the Gulf Cooperation Council in a position of economic uncertainty. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar is joined by Hadley Gamble to discuss the GCC’s challenges, from economic diversification to their internal disagreements.
Contents:
00:00 - Intro
01:20 - Why was GCC set up in the first place?
01:50 - Arab Spring 2011
03:16 - Key oil events
05:23 - Economic diversification in the Gulf countries
06:26 - Saudi Vision 2030
07:11 - Education in Gulf countries
08:11 - UAE's priority towards green hydrogen
08:38 - The road ahead for GCC
