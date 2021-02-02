What is carbon trading? | CNBC International

By providing economic incentives within a market-based system, many believe that carbon trading is the most effective way to fight climate change, but others argue that it will only delay society's transition away from fossil fuels. CNBC's Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi