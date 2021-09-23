What is COP? | CNBC Explains
Launching in the run-up to the November meeting, the special episode will explore the significance of COP, its origins and the impact it strives to achieve in combating our climate crisis.
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 10:00:28 GMT