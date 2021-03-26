What is Daylight Saving Time? | CNBC Explains

The end of March signals the beginning of Daylight Saving Time - the method of moving clocks forward during warmer months so that darkness falls at a later time. It affects more than one billion people but several nations have proposed scrapping it, including the European Union. CNBC's Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi