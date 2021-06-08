What is Fastly and why did it just take a bunch of major websites offline? | CNBC Shorts
#shorts #fastly #reddit
A slew of major websites including Amazon, Reddit and news publishers like The New York Times were affected by a massive internet outage caused by an error with Fastly. But what is Fastly and how did it impact so many websites?
-----
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCiTue Jun 08 2021 | 17:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.