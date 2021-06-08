What is Fastly and why did it just take a bunch of major websites offline? | CNBC Shorts

#shorts #fastly #reddit A slew of major websites including Amazon, Reddit and news publishers like The New York Times were affected by a massive internet outage caused by an error with Fastly. But what is Fastly and how did it impact so many websites? ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi



Tue Jun 08 2021 | 17:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)